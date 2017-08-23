Overview
Created by accident while listening to smooth jazz music while scribbling away with a brush. JackSway font characters create soft and irregular flows, with thick and thin influences. <br> <br> This stunning font is suitable for naming catalogs, badges, logos, quotes, or to cover books, album covers, posters, magazine headlines, signature, apparel, letterhead etc.
Highlights
- OTF, TTF, SVG., EOT., WOFF., WOFF2
- Contextual & Stylistic alternates
- Standard & Discretionary ligatures
- Initial & Terminal forms
- International glyphs
- JackSway OTF
