Overview
Jewel UI Kit contains 50 unique screens, and 5 app icons available in Photoshop and Sketch. Included in this kit are several screens that will help you to build the next best iOS app!
Highlights
- 4 different styles: blurred background, gradient, flat, & light
- 50 unique screens
- Well organized
- Vector images
- 5 app icons
- Adobe CS5+
Compatibility{{::'210000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.