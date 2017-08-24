Overview
Karla Script is an amazing new hand crafted typeface made with a lot of love, ink and a crazy hand. It's the perfect font to create wedding cards, post cards, vintage logotypes, quote images or anything you can imagine to create!
Highlights
- .OTF & .TTF font
Compatibility{{::'69000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.