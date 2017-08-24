Browse
Karla

Lovely hand crafted script typeface

Published by Noe Araujo in Fonts
Published by Noe Araujo in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Karla Script is an amazing new hand crafted typeface made with a lot of love, ink and a crazy hand. It's the perfect font to create wedding cards, post cards, vintage logotypes, quote images or anything you can imagine to create!

Highlights

  • .OTF & .TTF font

Compatibility

