Overview
Kelium is a handlettering typeface with a brush style, it’s perfect for latterhead, apparel design, headline, logotype, poster, card, and etc. For folks who have opentype capable software : The alternates are accessible by turning on 'Stylistic Alternates' and 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel, or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Inkscape.
Highlights
- Uppercase & lowercase letters
- 9 Splatters
- Punctuation & numbers
- 18 Splashes
- Ligatures & alternate letters
- OTF & TTF font
