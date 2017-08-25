Browse
Kolorit Mobile UI Kit

Colorful UI kit for your mobile projects

by Web Donut

Kolorit Mobile UI Kit

Colorful UI kit for your mobile projects

Published by Web Donut in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Web Donut in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Kolorit Mobile UI Kit is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 120 ready to use mobile screens, in Photoshop and Sketch. You can create designs for mobile projects of any complexity and show them to your team or clients within minutes with this colorful UI kit. Kolorit includes 1000 UI Elements utilized over 10 different essential categories. Super simple to use to boost your creativity and productivity. If you want, you can upload them to InVision, connect them and show them to your clients as a clickable prototype.

Highlights

  • 120 Ready to use mobile screens
  • 1k Elements
  • 10 Categories
  • Organized structure & vector shapes
  • Free fonts used
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

