Overview
Koral is a template pack of 15 screens, designed for the iPhone 6 (750x1334). The whole pack it's oriented on e-commerce, and it covers all the screens that you need to build the next best mobile shop!
Highlights
- 15 PSD iPhone 6 templates
- 15 Sketch iPhone 6 templates
- Icon template
