Overview
Clean and modern this is the perfect resource for your web, or mobile app landing page! Includes 2 retina ready designs for your web or mobile landing page. All icons used are from my favorite Smashicons, images from Unsplash and mobile preview screens from Tethr by @InVision. Crafted by Andrei Josan.
Highlights
- Single PSD file
- Web landing page
- Mobile landing page
- Photoshop compatible
