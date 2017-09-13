Themes & Templates

Overview
LEDX is specially designed for your beautiful app. If you want to present your app smartly, Just use the LEDX and get a nice landing page. Included are 3 color variations of Blog Read Page, Blog List Page, and a Home Landing Page. All templates are compatible with Photoshop and built on a 1140px grid system.
Highlights
- 3 Different Color Variations
- 1140px Grid System
- Blog read, list & home landing page
- Easy to Customize
- Fully Customizable Smart Objects
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'55578362' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.