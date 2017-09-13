Browse
LEDX Landing Template

The Smartest App Landing Page Sketch and Photoshop Compatible Template

by Arpon Das

LEDX Landing Template

The Smartest App Landing Page Sketch and Photoshop Compatible Template

Published by Arpon Das in Themes & Templates
Published by Arpon Das in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

LEDX is specially designed for your beautiful app. If you want to present your app smartly, Just use the LEDX and get a nice landing page. Included are 3 color variations of Blog Read Page, Blog List Page, and a Home Landing Page. All templates are compatible with Photoshop and built on a 1140px grid system.

Highlights

  • 3 Different Color Variations
  • 1140px Grid System
  • Blog read, list & home landing page
  • Easy to Customize
  • Fully Customizable Smart Objects
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

