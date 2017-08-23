Themes & Templates

Overview
LINCOLN is considered our best Educational PSD Template consisting of 30 PSD files. Using the latest trendy material design for Education & Learning Centers, Lincoln will surely amaze you with a ton of trendy block layouts. Although it is perfect for the education industry, it’s still flexible enough to be used for business websites and creative digital agencies. Lincoln in based on a bootstrap grid utilizes free Google fonts, as well as a bonus Icon font. Designed by DZOAN www.facebook.com/dzoanofficial
Highlights
- Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
- Responsive & based on Material Design
- Vector shapes & Icon font
- Free Google fonts
- Easily customizable base color
- Compatible with Photoshop
