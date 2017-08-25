Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Liner Wireframe Kit

Simple and clean mobile wireframe kit

by Alexey Izotov

Liner Wireframe Kit

Simple and clean mobile wireframe kit

Published by Alexey Izotov in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Alexey Izotov in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Liner is simple and clean wireframe kit that contains 85 screens in 10 categories and 46 vector icons. It will help to quickly prepare application prototype and to show connections between screens. Ready-to-use for iPhone 6 resolution. Fully compatible with Photoshop CS6.

Highlights

  • 85 Screens & 10 categories
  • Vector shapes
  • 45 Vector icons
  • Ready to use for iPhone 6
  • Free Google fonts
  • Fully layered & organized

Compatibility

{{::'16458679' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Alexey Izotov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this