Wireframe Kits

Overview
Liner is simple and clean wireframe kit that contains 85 screens in 10 categories and 46 vector icons. It will help to quickly prepare application prototype and to show connections between screens. Ready-to-use for iPhone 6 resolution. Fully compatible with Photoshop CS6.
Highlights
- 85 Screens & 10 categories
- Vector shapes
- 45 Vector icons
- Ready to use for iPhone 6
- Free Google fonts
- Fully layered & organized
