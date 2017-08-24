Overview
Logic iOS Kit is based on native Sketch features like Shared Styles, Text Styles and Symbols. We call it Core of Logic. This features allows you to easily change various settings of your design throughout the project immediately.
Highlights
- Core Kit
- 80+ Screens
- 90+ Icons
- 100% Vector shapes
- Carefully organized layers
- Used native Sketch features
