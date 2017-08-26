Overview
Bring life into your project with unique live mockups. Use a great collection of smooth animated and perfect loops to present your next design! Looped Animated Mockups includes 8 animated PSDs including iPhone, Macbook, iMac, iPad Pro and Apple Watch mockups. Compatible with Photoshop CS6 Extended/CC+.
Highlights
- 8 Animated Matte Black PSDs
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD
- Perfect loop every 120 frame
- 30 frames, 4 seconds
- iPhone, Macbook, iMac, iPad Pro & Watch
- Compatible: Photoshop CS6 Extended/CC+
