Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Luxury Creative Presentation

100+ Slide Multipurpose Keynote & Powerpoint Presentation

by BazicLab

Luxury Creative Presentation

100+ Slide Multipurpose Keynote & Powerpoint Presentation

Published by BazicLab in Presentation compatible with
Published by BazicLab in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Luxury is a multipurpose Keynote & Powerpoint presentation. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for those who will be buying this presentation. Luxury is suitable both for companies and for designers! With more than 130 slides including infographic elements, charts for your results, portfolio sections, basically everything you need is covered in this presentation template!

Highlights

  • +100 Unique slides
  • Vector shapes
  • Master Slide Options
  • All Essential Functions
  • Fully Responsive Wide Screen Slides
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

Compatibility

{{::'118268794' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from BazicLab

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Kudo Presentation$30
by BazicLab
Vara Presentation$30
by BazicLab
Rero Fashion Social Media Kit$24
by BazicLab

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this