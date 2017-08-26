Overview
Luxury is a multipurpose Keynote & Powerpoint presentation. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for those who will be buying this presentation. Luxury is suitable both for companies and for designers! With more than 130 slides including infographic elements, charts for your results, portfolio sections, basically everything you need is covered in this presentation template!
Highlights
- +100 Unique slides
- Vector shapes
- Master Slide Options
- All Essential Functions
- Fully Responsive Wide Screen Slides
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
