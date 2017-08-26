Presentation

Overview
Luxuryal Social Media Kit is an premium and multi-purpose social media kit designed in Photoshop. Luxuryal is perfect for bloggers, fashion, studios, marketing, modern businesses and elite services. You may promote your Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with pleasure. A single style with my Luxuryal Kit will create a powerful marketing tool.
Highlights
- 31 Square & vertical post templates
- Optimized for Instagram stories
- 6 Categories
- All images are included
- Free google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop
