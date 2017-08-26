Browse
Luxuryal Social Media Kit

Create a powerful marketing tool with these PSD templates

by Dmitrievich Konstantin

Published by Dmitrievich Konstantin in Presentation
Overview

Luxuryal Social Media Kit is an premium and multi-purpose social media kit designed in Photoshop. Luxuryal is perfect for bloggers, fashion, studios, marketing, modern businesses and elite services. You may promote your Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with pleasure. A single style with my Luxuryal Kit will create a powerful marketing tool.

Highlights

  • 31 Square & vertical post templates
  • Optimized for Instagram stories
  • 6 Categories
  • All images are included
  • Free google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

