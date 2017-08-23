Overview
Materiable is a clean and modern designed PSD template for multi purpose use for any business agency, portfolio even personal blog. It is built on 12 Column grid 1170px with 22 fully layered PSD files.
Highlights
- 22 Layered PSD files
- Based on Material Design
- Based on Bootstrap 1170 Grid System
- Focus on typography, usability & UX
- Clean, unique & modern design
- Free Google web fonts
