Overview

MaterialPro Admin is a popular open source WebApp template for admin dashboards and control admin panels. MaterialPro Admin is fully responsive HTML template, based on the CSS framework Bootstrap 4 Beta. It utilizes all of the Bootstrap components in its design and re-styles many commonly used plugins to create a consistent design that can be used as a user interface for backend applications. MaterialPro Admin is based on a Material design, which allows it to be easily customised and built upon. The documentation will guide you through installing the template and exploring the various components that are bundled with the template. MaterialPro Admin includes 6 Unique Demo Variations and each Demo includes 6 Dashboard Variations, 6+ Pre-defined Color Variations, 700+ Page Templates, 3000+ Font Icons, 500+ UI Elements, 100+ Integrated Plugins, Light and Dark Variations, RTL Ready and Lots more.