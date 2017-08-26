Overview
MAUI is a fresh, modern, and carefully crafted mobile iOS UI Kit with 100+ Mobile UI Patterns. Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully assembled in Sketch. Create great iOS UI designs, engage your audience with your creativity, and take your productivity to a whole new level.
Highlights
- 100+ iOS Screens
- 9 Essential categories
- Designed with iOS Native Font
- Vector based
- Neatly organized
- Compatible with Sketch
