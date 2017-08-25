Overview
Scene Generator lets you create your own unique scene simply by copying elements into the special stage. Simply select the background, the location of objects, color, design that your like and finish the stage one of the ready-made filters.
Highlights
- 230+ Unique items
- 21 Pre-made scenes
- Smart objects
- Easy to use drag & drop feature
- Layered transparent shadows
- Compatible with Photoshop
