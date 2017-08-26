Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

MERGE

Mobile Startup Toolkit for your next productivity app designed in Sketch.

by UI8

MERGE

Mobile Startup Toolkit for your next productivity app designed in Sketch.

Published by UI8 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by UI8 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Introducing our newest and ridiculously polished Sketch based mobile UI kit from UI8! MERGE consists of 20+ mobile screen templates and over 30+ UI components to help speed up your work flow. This modern UI kit is thoughtfully packaged so all screen templates have a logical flow beginning with their starting point.

Highlights

  • 20+ Mobile screens
  • 30+ UI components
  • Logical screen template flows
  • Modern design
  • Easy to use
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'41880334' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from UI8

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
WiresFREE
by UI8
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8
Shopaholic iOS 11$48
by UI8

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this