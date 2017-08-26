Overview
Introducing our newest and ridiculously polished Sketch based mobile UI kit from UI8! MERGE consists of 20+ mobile screen templates and over 30+ UI components to help speed up your work flow. This modern UI kit is thoughtfully packaged so all screen templates have a logical flow beginning with their starting point.
Highlights
- 20+ Mobile screens
- 30+ UI components
- Logical screen template flows
- Modern design
- Easy to use
- Compatible with Sketch
