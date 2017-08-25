Overview

Milestone comes with a full set of upper & lower case characters - giving you the extra freedom to turn your text into authentic custom-made hand lettering. Milestone includes a large range of glyphs including numerals, punctuation, multilingual support, and a bonus extras font which consists of 26 swashes designed to perfectly compliment your primary text. Also added is Milestone Grotesque, an additional font which is the perfect companion when used as a supporting text for Milestone font.