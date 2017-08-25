Overview
Elegant and modern UI Kit for Photoshop with 450+ elements in 10 categories. All the component are fully customizable and easy to use. Layers are well-organized and carefully named. All the fonts used are free Google Fonts. Built MockUps All our mockups are created with smart objects in high resolution. Also you can choose any color from the palette and apply it to mockup.Playfair Display
Highlights
- 100 Cards
- 12 Column bootstrap grid 1170px
- Vector icons
- 450+ UI elements
- Layered PSD files
- 10 Categories
