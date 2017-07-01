Overview
This UI kit is a great start to any project. A good way to get your ideas flowing. The aqua color used by creator Vincent Tantardini is a really a nice touch.
Highlights
- Cool aqua color
- Clean flat style
- Well-organized PSD
- Photoshop vector shapes
