Overview

Mixnimal Icon Collection These are Outline line icons Collection that designed on detail straight and Round line style. It also features Pixel perfect Grid for your convenience! All vector icons based on 32px grid. In addition, this pack offers you icons in various file formats; from AI, EPS, SVG, PNG to Iconjar. It's a good choice to use for website project , Ui and Ux designe, mobile app and more. We hope this collection to help your Successful project. We are planning to add more category and icon , after you bought it. you receive free updates