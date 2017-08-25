Overview

Inspired by fashion Modda is must-have premium mobile UI Kit with more than 50+ unique app screens. Modda includes everything you need to design, develop or protype your e-commerce application, and even more! In this UI Kit you will find 10 different screens to showcase your product, full checkout process, screens to track your order, settings, store, shop and much more... It's designed for fashion e-commerce, all components and screens are easy to customize. All graphics are scalable and vector based with carefully named & grouped layers for easier use. Fonts used are free and from Google Fonts.