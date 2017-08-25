Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Modda E-Commerce UI Kit

Must-have library of 50+ app templates for any e-commerce mobile app

by CreativeForm

Modda E-Commerce UI Kit

Must-have library of 50+ app templates for any e-commerce mobile app

Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits compatible with
Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Inspired by fashion Modda is must-have premium mobile UI Kit with more than 50+ unique app screens. Modda includes everything you need to design, develop or protype your e-commerce application, and even more! In this UI Kit you will find 10 different screens to showcase your product, full checkout process, screens to track your order, settings, store, shop and much more... It's designed for fashion e-commerce, all components and screens are easy to customize. All graphics are scalable and vector based with carefully named & grouped layers for easier use. Fonts used are free and from Google Fonts.

Highlights

  • 50+ iOS screens (375x667px)
  • 8 Categories
  • Scalable vector & free fonts
  • 500+ Components
  • Fully customizable
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'20659019' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from CreativeForm

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Datta Dashboard UI Kit$48
by CreativeForm
Matta Material UI Kit FreebieFREE
by CreativeForm
Music UI iOS Kit$28
by CreativeForm

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this