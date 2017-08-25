Browse
Modular UI Kit

12 Conceptual Web UI Templates

by Pixelbuddha

Published by Pixelbuddha in UI Kits compatible with
Overview

Meet our new creation – Modular, an eye-catching UI kit, a true timesaver for any designer. What’s inside? 12 conceptual web UI templates, available for Sketch, Photoshop and Experience Design - that’s about everything you may need to design stylish web pages as well to get inspired for something mind-blowing.

Highlights

  • 12 Conceptual Web UI Templates
  • Well-organized professional layouts
  • Free Google fonts
  • Easy to use
  • Stylish & trendy designs
  • Compatible: Sketch, Photoshop & XD

Compatibility

Who Likes this