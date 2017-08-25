Overview
Meet our new creation – Modular, an eye-catching UI kit, a true timesaver for any designer. What’s inside? 12 conceptual web UI templates, available for Sketch, Photoshop and Experience Design - that’s about everything you may need to design stylish web pages as well to get inspired for something mind-blowing.
Highlights
- 12 Conceptual Web UI Templates
- Well-organized professional layouts
- Free Google fonts
- Easy to use
- Stylish & trendy designs
- Compatible: Sketch, Photoshop & XD
