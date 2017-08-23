Overview
This huge UI Kit is packed to the brim & developed to ease your workflow! With these well organized elements create new pages & projects easier than ever before. You can quickly & easily find the needed item in order to change its location, size & color. All items are based on a Bootstrap grid 1170px that will help you to easily change their position & adapt them.
Highlights
- 200+ Components
- 10 Categories
- 1100+ UI Elements
- 5 Sample Pages
- Well organized
- 56 Bonus premium icons
