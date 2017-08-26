Overview
Meet the Monoflat Infographics — collection of 480 vector icons made from painstakingly detailed mini-artwork. The powerful metaphor-driven icons are divided into 40 sets of 12 images each divided into topics that are applicable in a wide range of fields, from infographics to video and web design. They are easily customizable and can be re-colored to fit your brand, project or style. Icons include Ai, EPS & PNG files.
Highlights
- 480 powerful visual concepts
- 40 AI & EPS files
- 12 images per set with editable strokes
- Isolated PNG's in 2 sizes
- Isolated SVG's with an expanded strokes
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
