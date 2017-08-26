Browse
Monoflat Infographics Icons

Collection of 480 powerful visual vector concepts

by Bloomicon

Monoflat Infographics Icons

Collection of 480 powerful visual vector concepts

Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with
Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with

Overview

Meet the Monoflat Infographics — collection of 480 vector icons made from painstakingly detailed mini-artwork. The powerful metaphor-driven icons are divided into 40 sets of 12 images each divided into topics that are applicable in a wide range of fields, from infographics to video and web design. They are easily customizable and can be re-colored to fit your brand, project or style. Icons include Ai, EPS & PNG files.

Highlights

  • 480 powerful visual concepts
  • 40 AI & EPS files
  • 12 images per set with editable strokes
  • Isolated PNG's in 2 sizes
  • Isolated SVG's with an expanded strokes
  • Compatible with Adobe Illustrator

Compatibility

{{::'40138882' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
