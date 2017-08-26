Presentation

Browse
Mood Board Templates

Handy printable Mood Board Templates

by Web Donut

Mood Board Templates

Handy printable Mood Board Templates

Overview

Inspire yourself or your team with these handy 15 ready to use printable mood boards and get your project going. Two dimensions A4 & Letter, ready to use Photoshop files, and super organized structure will allow you to create stunning mood boards in minutes! We've also included a video tutorial for your convenience.

Highlights

  • 15 Ready to use templates
  • A4 & Letter dimensions
  • Video tutorial included
  • Organized files
  • Super easy to use
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

