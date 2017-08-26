Presentation

Overview
Inspire yourself or your team with these handy 15 ready to use printable mood boards and get your project going. Two dimensions A4 & Letter, ready to use Photoshop files, and super organized structure will allow you to create stunning mood boards in minutes! We've also included a video tutorial for your convenience.
Highlights
- 15 Ready to use templates
- A4 & Letter dimensions
- Video tutorial included
- Organized files
- Super easy to use
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
