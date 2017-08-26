Browse
Mood Boards Collection

15 Creative social media templates

by Pixelbuddha

Mood Boards Collection

15 Creative social media templates

Published by Pixelbuddha in Presentation compatible with
Published by Pixelbuddha in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Here is another addition to our library of Photoshop goods for social marketing! This time it's something new from our team, a comprehensive collection of Mood Boards for the most popular social networks: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. It would be the perfect working and promotional tool for designers, bloggers, architects, fashion designer, and other creatives! Share your vision with your colleagues, clients, and your audience using ready-to-use mood board templates from our collection!

Highlights

  • 15 PSD templates
  • 4 sizes for each template
  • 2 styles for each template
  • Neatly organized layers
  • Designed for Instagram, Facebook & Twitter
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'9730026' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

