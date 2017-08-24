Overview
Moonface Script from TypeFaith Fonts is a flowing script with lovely swashes. It is based on the 20th Century Packaging typo. Moonface Script is a characteristic font with a retro feel. It contains a full set of ligatures, alternatives, swashes and special characters to end.
Highlights
- Bold & heavy font weights
- Contextual alternates
- Stylistic alternates
- Swashes
- Ligatures
- Special ending characters
