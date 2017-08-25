Overview

Must have premium UI Kit for iOS music related apps. 30+ Carefully designed Sketch compatible mobile screens will help you to prototype, design & build any music related app. There is everything that you need for music related app, main features are music player, FM player, artist profile, chat, events, identify song, lyrics and much more! There is also one web landing page! It's designed for music, all components and screens are easy to customize. All graphics are scalable and vector based with carefully named & grouped layers for easier use. All fonts used are free and from Google Fonts.