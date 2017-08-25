Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Music UI iOS Kit

Must have Premium Music UI Kit for iOS music related apps.

by CreativeForm

Music UI iOS Kit

Must have Premium Music UI Kit for iOS music related apps.

Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits compatible with
Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Must have premium UI Kit for iOS music related apps. 30+ Carefully designed Sketch compatible mobile screens will help you to prototype, design & build any music related app. There is everything that you need for music related app, main features are music player, FM player, artist profile, chat, events, identify song, lyrics and much more! There is also one web landing page! It's designed for music, all components and screens are easy to customize. All graphics are scalable and vector based with carefully named & grouped layers for easier use. All fonts used are free and from Google Fonts.

Highlights

  • 30+ iOS Screens
  • 1 Landing page
  • Modern & dark design
  • Fully customizable
  • Scalable vector & free fonts
  • Compatible with sketch

Compatibility

{{::'25105667' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from CreativeForm

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Datta Dashboard UI Kit$48
by CreativeForm
Modda E-Commerce UI Kit$38
by CreativeForm
Matta Material UI Kit FreebieFREE
by CreativeForm

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this