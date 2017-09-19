Browse
Musical Mobile UI Kit

30+ screens for creating music apps

by Just UI

Musical Mobile UI Kit

30+ screens for creating music apps

Published by Just UI in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Just UI in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Wish to create music app for iPhone, but feeling the difficulties in prototyping? We are pleased to present you our new amazing product - Musical Mobile UI Kit. He'll help you! You won’t find a better starting kit than this one. This package includes more thirty high quality screens. Highly organized layers. Only iOS native fonts. And also Musical UI Kit includes both a Sketch, Adobe Photoshop (Ps) and Adobe Experience design (Xd) version. Buy now and enjoy the work!

Highlights

  • 30+ High Quality iOS Screens
  • Highly Organized Layers
  • Only iOS Native Fonts
  • 100% Editable & Vector Shapes
  • Sketch & XD 375x667 pt, PS 750x1334 px
  • Compatible with Sketch, PS, XD

Compatibility

