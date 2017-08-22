Overview
A beautiful Sketch and Photoshop iOS starter UI Kit for your next project. Package includes all screen layouts in .PSD and .Sketch formats in four resolutions; iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone 6+ and Nexus 5.
Highlights
- iOS 8 optimized
- 4 resolutions
- 100+ elements
- 8 screen designs
- 100% Vector layers
- Material design package included
Compatibility{{::'236800000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.