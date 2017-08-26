Browse
Nyte

PSD Template for Creative Agencies.

by Bokanon

PSD Template for Creative Agencies.

Published by Bokanon in Themes & Templates compatible with
Overview

Nyte is a multipurpose psd template for agencies and development companies who want to look different. It is designed according to Bootstrap 3 grid system and is completely customizable. What you get: 7 high resolution Retina ready psd templates with 7 different layouts. 1 email client psd template which is completely vector based and is included in the homepage psd file. Icons as smart objects which you can completely change in Illustrator or any other vector software.What is not included: Any images that consist of human faces. Font PT Sans, you can download it from Google Fonts. Credits: Images: Unsplash Icons: Swift Icons Header Mockups: Scenes Creator Bundle Fonts: PT Sans Google Font

Highlights

  • 7 PSD Files
  • 7 Categories
  • Web based templates
  • High resolution
  • Uses free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

