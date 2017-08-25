Browse
ONE Premium Icons

600+ Line Icons in 27 categories

by Xicons

ONE Premium Icons

600+ Line Icons in 27 categories

Published by Xicons in Icons compatible with
Published by Xicons in Icons compatible with

Overview

A set of 600+ icons crafted, refined, and easy to use in your web, Android, and iOS projects. ONE is a delightful icon set divided into 27 categories, with 8 different file formats included: Ai, Sketch, SVG, Photoshop, EPS, PNG, Font & Iconjar. In short, all file formats needed for your projects!

Highlights

  • 631 Icons
  • 27 Categories
  • Perfect for iOS, Android & Web use.
  • Iconjar support
  • SVG, Sketch, PSD, Iconjar, Iconfont, PNG, EPS & Ai files
  • Compatible: Sketch, Photoshop & Illustrator

