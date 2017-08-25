Overview
A set of 600+ icons crafted, refined, and easy to use in your web, Android, and iOS projects. ONE is a delightful icon set divided into 27 categories, with 8 different file formats included: Ai, Sketch, SVG, Photoshop, EPS, PNG, Font & Iconjar. In short, all file formats needed for your projects!
Highlights
- 631 Icons
- 27 Categories
- Perfect for iOS, Android & Web use.
- Iconjar support
- SVG, Sketch, PSD, Iconjar, Iconfont, PNG, EPS & Ai files
- Compatible: Sketch, Photoshop & Illustrator
