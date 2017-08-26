Overview
Introducing ORION; A modern and creative dashboard template for Photoshop focused on sci-fi theme. Orion includes 70+ widgets, charts, graphics, tables and more. All the components are vector-based and fully customizable. Layers are well-organized and carefully named. All the fonts used are free.
Highlights
- 17 PSD files
- Compatible with Photoshop
- Vector shapes & free google fonts
- Science Fiction theme
- Easy to customize
- Well named & organized layers
Compatibility{{::'81033245' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
