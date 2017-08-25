Browse
Papas Garden

Scrumptious mobile food app UI Kit

by Framgia

Papas Garden

Scrumptious mobile food app UI Kit

Published by Framgia in UI Kits
Published by Framgia in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

If you are looking for an app in which you can find information on organic vegetables, use Papa’s Garden. True to its name, while using the app, you will step into a garden filled with fresh organic and green food, with bright images and crisp graphics. Information on organic vegetables, news about the food, cooking tips and hints, where to buy fresh food, Papa’s Garden has all of them. Flat language design reconciles with rich content, you will be satisfied. Fresh all the time!

Highlights

  • 27 Screen iOS
  • Vector based & organized
  • Easily Scalable & Easy customization
  • Free icon font
  • Free Google font
  • Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch

Compatibility

Who Likes this