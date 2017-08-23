Overview
A handmade font with a beautiful painting design style. Perfect for anything that needs that natural "personal touch" look.
Highlights
- .SVG, .EOT, .WOFF, .WOFF2
- .OTF & .TFF
- 253 glyphs & alt characters
- Ornament, swash & more!
- Stylistic alternates
