Overview

This handpicked collection of 50 human shapes is part of the LineKing icon-set that you can find it here: https://ui8.net/products/lineking-icons LineKing does not contain a separate collection focused solely on people, but due to a big interest to have all people in one place, I've wrapped this custom pack just for that. With open line style, and thickness control these unique iOS optimized people icons are perfect for your next illustrator or Sketch project!