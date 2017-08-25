Overview
Phoenix Startup is a perfect UI Kit designed for Photoshop, Sketch and HTML5. We did our best and prepared 353 highly customizable components in 14 popular for any web project categories: Works, Testimonials, Team, Pricing tables, Headers, Footers, Features, Covers, Counters, Content, Clients&Partners, Call to action, About & Contacts. All the components are 100% responsive, touch friendly and retina ready. You will get stylish and unique layouts working excellently out of the box. As a bonus you will get Jade/Sass/PostCSS/Gulp source files for the fastest scaling plus a detailed documentation. Phoenix Startup UI kit Pro is a perfect tool for any modern agency or skilled designer.
Highlights
- 353 Extremely customizable components
- 100% Responsive & cross browser
- Detailed documentation
- Based on Twitter Bootstrap
- Bonus retina ready SVG icons
- Compatible with Sketch, Photoshop & HTML5
Compatibility{{::'504567274' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
