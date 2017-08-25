Browse
Phoenix Startup UI Kit Pro

Huge collection of ready to use HTML5 components

by itmeo

Overview

Phoenix Startup is a perfect UI Kit designed for Photoshop, Sketch and HTML5. We did our best and prepared 353 highly customizable components in 14 popular for any web project categories: Works, Testimonials, Team, Pricing tables, Headers, Footers, Features, Covers, Counters, Content, Clients&Partners, Call to action, About & Contacts. All the components are 100% responsive, touch friendly and retina ready. You will get stylish and unique layouts working excellently out of the box. As a bonus you will get Jade/Sass/PostCSS/Gulp source files for the fastest scaling plus a detailed documentation. Phoenix Startup UI kit Pro is a perfect tool for any modern agency or skilled designer.

Highlights

  • 353 Extremely customizable components
  • 100% Responsive & cross browser
  • Detailed documentation
  • Based on Twitter Bootstrap
  • Bonus retina ready SVG icons
  • Compatible with Sketch, Photoshop & HTML5

