Overview
Pixture is a free photoshop PSD website template that was inspired by a dribbble post of an amazing paint texture post by Jordan Hetzer. I reached out to Jordan and asked if I could get a high res JPEG image of the shot so I could include it a new free PSD template I was releasing. Sure enough Jordan agreed and here is the end result! Carefully crafted by Glaz Robar.
Highlights
- Single PSD file
- Responsive
- 1600px Web desktop design
- 750px Mobile design
- Designed in Photoshop CC 2015
