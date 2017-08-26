Browse
Popular MacBook Pro 15" Mockups

10 Brand new popular MacBook Pro 15" mockups for Photoshop & Sketch.

10 Brand new popular MacBook Pro 15" mockups for Photoshop & Sketch.

Overview

10 Brand new popular MacBook Pro 15" mockups for Photoshop & Sketch. Our Mockups are tailored for those willing to take their design presentation to another level. Outstanding result in three easy steps. Leverage the hottest feature by replacing the mockup Touch Bar layer with our design! Our mockups include Photoshop and Sketch format versions for all 10 MacBook Mockups.

Highlights

  • 10 15" MacBook Mockups
  • Editable touch bar
  • Separated background
  • High quality & attention to detail
  • HD Resolution with Scrupulous detalization
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

