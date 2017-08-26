Browse
PortFolio Kit

Premium PortFolio design kit for Sketch, Photoshop & Figma.

by HomeLab

PortFolio Kit

Premium PortFolio design kit for Sketch, Photoshop & Figma.

Published by HomeLab in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Create your perfect portfolio. With PortFolio Kit you can easily build your own. Designed with a grid based layout, you can modify it if you want in a few seconds with the included Sketch, Photoshop and Figma files.

Highlights

  • 1 Sketch, 4 PSD & 4 Figma files
  • Grid-based Layout
  • Google Fonts
  • Vector Shapes
  • Perfect Layer Organization
  • For Sketch, Photoshop and Figma

Compatibility

See more products from HomeLab

Follow

Envelope Startup UI Kit$28
by HomeLab
Zine UI Kit$48
by HomeLab
Mono iOS UI Kit$28
by HomeLab 
<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/228027595?autoplay=1&title=0&byline=0&portrait=0" width="1280" height="720" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>
<p><a href="https://vimeo.com/228027595">FOLIO UI KIT</a> from <a href="https://vimeo.com/user69538167">homelabagency</a> on <a href="https://vimeo.com">Vimeo</a>.</p>
<p></p>

