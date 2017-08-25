Browse
Precomposed Touch Gestures

Superb touch-gestures for presentation

by Aaron Wade

Precomposed Touch Gestures

Superb touch-gestures for presentation

Published by Aaron Wade in Mockups
Published by Aaron Wade in Mockups compatible with

Overview

A set of lively precomposed touch device gestures for you to use in product demos or presentations. We've partnered with Areus Wade to give you guys the After Effects source files for the gestures as well!

Highlights

  • Works in any video editor or Photoshop
  • Lively, energetic feel
  • Clearly illustrate user interactions
  • Comes with AE Project file for gestures

Compatibility

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/3F9NORac6ec" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

