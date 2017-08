Overview

Quantum Able is built on Bootstrap 4 Framework and includes a vast variety of very useful UI components for any complex project which requires Admin dashboard functionality. Easy to access any components, UI design, modules, a very flexible solution for your project. Quantum Able is the perfect design for those projects which required Admin Backend development like - CMS system, User Management system, Chatting Application, LMS system, Domain hosting Backend, Sales ERP, E-commerce backend, Freelancer project tool, Payroll system, Inventory system, Cab booking backend system, Live feed system and lots more.... Quantum Able is capable of handling any large project, and includes a huge variety of possibilities & options for ready to use UI widgets, Components, Dashboards, Charts, Auth Pages and lots of useful pages.