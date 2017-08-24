Overview
The Quatro collection includes 500 unique icon designs depicted in Line, Filled Line, Flat, and Glyph styles. Each icon has been meticulously designed in each style to work with that style. The collection is ever-growing and will include regular updates, so 2,000 is just the starting number. Now supports IconJar! Newly added PNG versions of all 2,000 icons in 32, 64, 128, 256, & 512 pixels.
Highlights
- 500+ Unique icon designs
- SVG & Ai files (32x32px)
- Multi-ethnic skin tones
- 2,000+ Individual SVG & PNG files
- 4 Styles: Line, Filled, Flat & Glyph
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator CS6
