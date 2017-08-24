Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Quatro Icons

2,000+ line, filled, flat & glyph style icons

by Iconify

Quatro Icons

2,000+ line, filled, flat & glyph style icons

Published by Iconify in Icons compatible with
Published by Iconify in Icons compatible with

Overview

The Quatro collection includes 500 unique icon designs depicted in Line, Filled Line, Flat, and Glyph styles. Each icon has been meticulously designed in each style to work with that style. The collection is ever-growing and will include regular updates, so 2,000 is just the starting number. Now supports IconJar! Newly added PNG versions of all 2,000 icons in 32, 64, 128, 256, & 512 pixels.

Highlights

  • 500+ Unique icon designs
  • SVG & Ai files (32x32px)
  • Multi-ethnic skin tones
  • 2,000+ Individual SVG & PNG files
  • 4 Styles: Line, Filled, Flat & Glyph
  • Compatible with Adobe Illustrator CS6

Compatibility

{{::'79221304' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Iconify

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
160 Tools Icons$16
by Iconify
134 Science Icons$12
by Iconify
210 Hand Gesture Icons$16
by Iconify

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this