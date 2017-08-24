Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Ratatouille: Delicious Scene Creator

Delicious high quality food scene creator

by Creative Veila

Ratatouille: Delicious Scene Creator

Delicious high quality food scene creator

Published by Creative Veila in Mockups compatible with
Published by Creative Veila in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Based on professional photos in high resolution, all you need to do is to open the PSD file, pick the items you need and compose your original custom scene! There are three mock-ups; iPhone, iPad & Cookbook. Great for food themed websites, banners, hero & header images, and much more!

Highlights

  • 16 PSD files
  • 96 items
  • Editable smart objects
  • High-resolution isolated items 300 dpi
  • Objects and shadows are separated
  • Editable background color & texture

Compatibility

{{::'2063532313' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Creative Veila

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this