Overview
Based on professional photos in high resolution, all you need to do is to open the PSD file, pick the items you need and compose your original custom scene! There are three mock-ups; iPhone, iPad & Cookbook. Great for food themed websites, banners, hero & header images, and much more!
Highlights
- 16 PSD files
- 96 items
- Editable smart objects
- High-resolution isolated items 300 dpi
- Objects and shadows are separated
- Editable background color & texture
