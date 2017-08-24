Browse
Red Short Lines

150 icons - 50 icons created in three different styles

by Kirill Kazachek

Red Short Lines

150 icons - 50 icons created in three different styles

Published by Kirill Kazachek in Icons
Published by Kirill Kazachek in Icons compatible with

Overview

A small set of 50 icons created in three styles to cover five categories: finance, office, car parts, photography and house supplies. Thanks to the rhythm of short lines, icons come out so crisply and stylish. It adds a distinctive and memorable look to the whole series.

Highlights

  • 150 Icons total
  • 50 Icons in Outline, Filled & Color styles
  • Outline, Filled & Colored versions
  • 32×32 pixel size
  • SVG, EPS, PNG, Sketch, IconJar, AI files
  • Compatible with Sketch 41.2+

Compatibility

See more products from Kirill Kazachek

Follow

Who Likes this