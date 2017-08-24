Overview
A small set of 50 icons created in three styles to cover five categories: finance, office, car parts, photography and house supplies. Thanks to the rhythm of short lines, icons come out so crisply and stylish. It adds a distinctive and memorable look to the whole series.
Highlights
- 150 Icons total
- 50 Icons in Outline, Filled & Color styles
- Outline, Filled & Colored versions
- 32×32 pixel size
- SVG, EPS, PNG, Sketch, IconJar, AI files
- Compatible with Sketch 41.2+
Compatibility{{::'15999278' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.