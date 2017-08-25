Browse
Responsive Website Wireframe Kit

Wireframing for desktop tablet & phones

by UX Kits

Responsive Website Wireframe Kit

Wireframing for desktop tablet & phones

Published by UX Kits in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by UX Kits in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

A massive wireframe kit with 30 pages of content blocks, website elements, icons, wireframe examples and templates. Every component comes in 3 options to quickly create wireframes showing desktop, tablet and phone layouts. The smaller wireframes make it easy to understand page layouts, content and hierarchy, and every element is sized to 5 pixel increments on grid-based layouts, speeding up wireframing.

Highlights

  • 30 pages
  • 100's of elements in 16 categories
  • Elements in 3 screen sizes
  • 7 Wireframe examples
  • 5 blank templates
  • Vector based

Compatibility

