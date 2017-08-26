Overview
Round UI kit is a set of 110 handcrafted mobile app screens and 70 layered icons. The screens are @1x 375x667px and the icons are 24x24px. Contains all the screens needed for you next app, including Walkthrough, Login, Sign up, Menus, Profile, Activity, Feed, Posts, Chat, Search, Categories, Product, Cart, Checkout, Places, Navigation, 3D touch, Photos, Camera, Players, Charts, Settings. Easily mix and customize the elements the way you like!
Highlights
- 100 iOS Screens
- 70 Layered icons
- 100% Vector
- Free Google Fonts
- Well organized
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'277425339' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.