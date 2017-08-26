Overview

Round UI kit is a set of 110 handcrafted mobile app screens and 70 layered icons. The screens are @1x 375x667px and the icons are 24x24px. Contains all the screens needed for you next app, including Walkthrough, Login, Sign up, Menus, Profile, Activity, Feed, Posts, Chat, Search, Categories, Product, Cart, Checkout, Places, Navigation, 3D touch, Photos, Camera, Players, Charts, Settings. Easily mix and customize the elements the way you like!